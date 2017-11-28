× Former York Suburban Superintendent facing charges after allegedly damaging vehicles on school property

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Former York Suburban Superintendent Michele Merkle is facing charges after allegedly causing damage to vehicles on school property.

Merkle, who resigned from the school on September 25 after taking a medical leave of absence on September 14, is facing two counts of criminal mischief.

She had been with the school district since 1990.

Police began investigating Merkle in October and she was seen on video on multiple occasions causing damage to vehicles owned by a particular victim.

Each of the incidents occurred on school property.

“After a thorough review of the evidence, witness interviews and a review of the law, I determined criminal charges were warranted in this matter,” said District Attroney Tom Kearney.

