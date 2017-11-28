× Gettysburg Times warns subscribers of phone scam

GETTYSBURG — The Gettysburg Times is warning its subscribers of a phone scam using the newspaper’s name in an attempt to bilk victims out of money.

The newspaper sent out the following letter to subscribers on Tuesday:

“Dear current or past subscriber, Nowadays scams are everywhere, and just when you think it can’t hit you it does. It has recently been brought to our attention that there is a scam going around with a recording stating that there was an issue processing a payment for your local newspaper. The Gettysburg Times does not use a call center or automated messages to inform subscribers their payment is due. If you received a recorded call about your account, it is a scam. We will send out renewal cards prior to your expiration, unless you are on Easy Pay. If your payment does not go through we will send an email with your subscription account information or when we do call we will say that we are from The Gettysburg Times and we will leave a phone number. If you have any questions, concerns, or have already dealt with this scam please do not hesitate to email, call or come in to the office.”