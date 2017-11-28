Giving Tuesday benefits organizations in Central PA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Every year, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is a day to give back to organizations around the globe.

It is called, 'Giving Tuesday,' and it is intended to kick off the holiday season.

Susquehanna Service Dogs is one of the many local organizations participating in Giving Tuesday. They are hoping to raise $7,500 to help fund the match between a service dog and a person. Susquehanna Service Dogs raises and trains service dogs to help people with disabilities become independent. To donate, visit the organizations website.

To learn more about #GivingTuesday and other participating organizations, click here.