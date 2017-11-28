× Greencastle man arrested after allegedly urinating on barroom floor

CHAMBERSBURG — A 51-year-old Greencastle man has been charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public drunkenness after police say he urinated on a barroom floor.

The incident happened at 9:05 p.m. on Nov. 24, police say.

Carl D. Carty, of the 1200 block of Milnor Road, was drunk and unruly while drinking at the Jolly Cork Tavern on Grandview Avenue, police say. Officers responding to the report of an unwanted patron arrived in time to find Carty urinating on the floor in full view of police and other patrons.

Police ordered Carty to place his arms behind his back, but he refused, and actively resisted when police grabbed his arm, according to the criminal complaint. He allegedly attempted to kick an officer as he was being placed in handcuffs, police say, and eventually threatened to kill the officers taking him into custody.

Carty allegedly continued to resist as police brought him to the police station, the criminal complaint says.