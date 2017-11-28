× Harrisburg man arrested in connection with Steelton homicide, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Steelton Police have arrested a Harrisburg man in connection with a homicide that occurred on November 6.

Michael Magaro II, 39, is charged with criminal homicide for the shooting death of Israel Marcucci.

Police responded to a residence in the 400 block of North Front Street at 11:56 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Marcucci shot dead in the dining area of the house.

During the investigation, police spoke with Marcucci’s girlfriend. She told police that Marcucci had to go downstairs after receiving a phone call that night around 11:51 p.m. Marcucci’s girlfriend added that she heard a knock on the door, the door open and then two loud bangs, gunshots. She ran downstairs, found her boyfriend deceased and called 911, the criminal complaint says.

A check of Marcucci’s cell phone records determined that the last call came from Magaro, who was in Steelton at the time the call was placed.

Further investigation revealed that the two worked together on various jobs, according to the criminal complaint. It was found that they had a recent argument over a job Magaro did that was not done to standards and that Marcucci would have to pay for the job out of his own pocket, the criminal complaint states.