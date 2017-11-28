× LifePath Christian Ministries sets out to raise $100,000 on ‘Giving Tuesday’

YORK, Pa. — After many people shopped for deals on ‘Black Friday’ or ‘Cyber Monday,’ ‘Giving Tuesday’ was a day many chose to give back and help those in their community.

One local non-profit hopes ‘Giving Tuesday’ will help it meet its goals.

The staff at LifePath Christian Ministries provide more than just food and shelter, but since it’s one hundred percent donor funded, LifePath could use some help of its own.

In fact, there are 100,000 reasons why the staff at LifePath Christian Ministries hope ‘Giving Tuesday’ is a success.

LifePath corporate and community engagement manager Dave Cook said “if we could find 10,000 donors who are willing to give us $10, that comes out to $100,000. Even a gift as small as $10, can help us pay or provide five meals for the folks that come to us.”

On ‘Giving Tuesday,’ LifePath Christian Ministries set up a booth at the York Central Market so that people feeling generous this holiday season could come to them. Previously known as the York Rescue Mission, these donations help LifePath fulfill its mission to help those in need to get back on their feet.

York City special events coordinator and ‘Giving Tuesday’ donor Mary Yeaple said “they’re so much more than just the mission. So, they really embrace the community, and really gotten involved in the community, and have been really a life saver for me, when I’ve needed some extra hands and help with events. So, I’m very happy to support them as well.”

“We wanted to go beyond just providing food, shelter, and clothing, for those folks, and really invest in them. As far as classes go, vocational training, job training, life management, life skills training, so that they can have a chance at achieving success when they leave us,” Cook said.

Each donation given may help LifePath Christian Ministries get one step closer to its goal of raising $100,000 dollars in one day.

“That would cover about two months worth of our operations costs, to operate our men’s shelter, and our women and children’s shelter. That would free up monies to put into our programs that we’re trying to invest in our clients to help change their lives,” Cook said.

Anyone who would like to donate to LifePath Christian Ministries , but didn’t make it to the Central Market can also may text ‘LPGiving’ to 50155 or do it online (here).