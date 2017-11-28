Meals on Wheels of Lancaster looking for more space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, P.A. --- The Meals on Wheels service is looking for a little more breathing room to meet a growing demand.

Kevin Ressler, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Lancaster, with Lancaster said their meal delivery service to home-bound people has doubled in the last three years.

In light of that, Ressler said they're running thin on kitchen, office and building space for their three hundred and fifty-plus volunteers.

Ressler said they serve from Columbia into Parksburg and expects their service to continue its exponential growth.

He said they're looking for funding to help provide a new building space so they can get "on their own two feet" as an organization.

"This project allows us to not have to rely so significantly on community donations over the long term and it allows us to re-invision not only what the Meals on Wheels program would look like, but what a non-profit program would look like, in general," said Ressler.

For more information or donations to Meals on Wheels of Lancaster, visit their website here.

Ressler said they also keep up to date information on their Facebook page, which can be found here.