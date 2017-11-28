Mild Tuesday with plenty of sunshine

MILD DAYS THROUGH MIDWEEK: More quiet days are ahead, and it turns even milder too. It’s a cold start on this Tuesday morning, with readings in the middle 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday features plenty of sunshine. There’s some passing clouds at times, mainly during the morning, but temperatures rise fast regardless. Expect readings in the middle to upper 50s! It’s not as cold for the overnight period, and skies are partly clear. Expect lows in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Temperatures don’t budge much for Wednesday, despite a cold front passing through early. Cooler air should be delayed from coming into the region. Readings remain on the mild side with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 50s.

A BIT COOLER/SMALL SHOWER CHANCE:​ Temperatures are down a bit for Thursday. There’s plenty of sunshine to start, but the next system approaches fast. It quickly increases clouds, and there’s the chance for a few late day showers. Showers continue through the night, wrapping up around daybreak. It’s possible a snow shower or two mixes in before all is finished. A few light showers could linger into Friday morning. The rest of the day is drier and sunnier. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees on Thursday. Friday readings are a degree or two higher.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: An overall quiet weekend is ahead for the region. There’s sun to start on Saturday, but the next system fast approaches. It builds clouds later during the day. Temperatures hover near the 50 degree mark at their peak. There could be an overnight shower or two, but not much rain, if any, is expected from this system. Skies are partly sunny for Sunday, and it’s a touch cooler. Expect readings in the middle to upper 40s. Monday is milder with more sunshine. Readings reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Have a great Tuesday!