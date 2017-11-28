× NFL Week 12: How did our area teams fare?

Week 12 of the NFL Season is in the books.

Here’s a look how our four area teams fared this weekend:

GIANTS 10, REDSKINS 20

After going into halftime tied at 3 during this Thanksgiving Eve match-up, the Redskins were able to score 10 unanswered in the final quarter to seal the win against their NFC East rival.

QB Kirk Cousins threw for 2 TDs and 242 yards, but also threw a critical pick-six in the third quarter.

WR Jamison Crowder stepped up with one of his best games of the season, tallying 7 receptions for 144 yards.

The victory brought the Redskins’ record to 5-6 as they will continue their fight for the playoffs on the road at Dallas on Thursday Night Football.

PACKERS 28, STEELERS 31

Pittsburgh was able to eek out a win on Sunday Night Football to keep their grip on the top seed in the AFC.

A clutch last minute drive, including a remarkable sideline catch by WR Antonio Brown, let K Chris Boswell nail a 53-yard kick to seal the victory.

It wasn’t an easy win for the Steelers, as Packers’ backup QB Brett Hundley tossed 3 TDs against Pittsburgh’s beat up secondary.

However, Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger threw 4 TDs and gained 351 yards through the air to help lead the team to victory.

Brown continued another outstanding season, tallying 169 yards through the air with 2 TDs.

The Steelers will look to continue our winning ways as they take the road to face the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

TEXANS 16, RAVENS 23

The Ravens rode a 17-point second quarter to a home victory over the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.

Baltimore’s running game carried the team, with backs Alex Collins and Javorius Allen each adding a score to help lead the team to victory.

The team continued to struggle to get their passing game going, as QB Joe Flacco only managed 141 yards through the air with no scores.

The Ravens will look to keep their playoffs hope alive against the Lions at home on Sunday at 1 p.m.

BEARS 3, EAGLES 31

The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles continued their stretch of dominance by absolutely crushing the Bears at home on Sunday.

QB Carson Wentz continued his MVP-Campaign, tossing 3 TDs and with 227 yards through the air.

The team’s running game was dominant as well, with RB LeGarrette Blount totaling 97 yards on the ground and three other rushers adding over 25 yards each.

The Eagles’ defense also added two interceptions, however, the highlight of the day may have been the team’s celebrations, including a photo op and the electric slide.

Philadelphia will face a big test on Sunday Night Football as they travel to face the Seattle Seahawks.