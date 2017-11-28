× No one injured in blaze that destroys home in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– No one was injured after a blaze destroyed a home late Monday night.

Flames broke out just before 10:30 p.m. at a house on Miller Road and Lake Drive in East Petersburg.

No one was home at the time of the fire, except a pet cat that perished in the blaze.

The fire became increasingly dangerous, with conditions causing crews to evacuate the home while battling the flames.

Crews believe that ash on the porch, possibly from a fireplace, may have caused the flames.

The house has been deemed a total loss.