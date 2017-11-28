Olivia’s cooks up Toasted pecan & stuffing waffles with rosemary roasted chicken

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Toasted pecan & stuffing waffles

Served w Rosemary roasted Chicken, drenched in a roasted food veggie gravy and served w a fresh apple craisin compote.

6 cups baked stuffing

3 whole eggs

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 cup toasted crushed pecans

2 tbsp melted butter

2 tbsp brown sugar

Mix all ingredients together. Place in waffle iron. Set time to desired darkness. Remove. Enjoy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roasted root veggie gravy

1 cup turnips

1 cup celery chopped

1 cup carrots chopped

1 cup onions chopped

1 tbsp fresh garlic

Salt & pepper to taste

1 tbsp fresh chopped rosemary

4 tbsp butter

Put all above ingredients on a sheet pan and bake @ 350* F for 15-20 minutes.. Purée all ingredients in food processor. Add to your favorite chicken gravy recipe for added flavor & texture. Enjoy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cocktails:

Chocolate covered cherry martini

Vodka

Cherry liqueur

Tippy cow chocolate

Shake all ingredients w ice, strain into a chocolate rimmed Martini, glass, garnish w cherry, enjoy!

Cranberry mule

Cranberry vodka

Ginger beer

Cranberry juice

Fresh squeezed limes

Fresh cranberries

Shake the vodka, cranberry juice, limes and cranberries w ice. Pour into copper mug, top w ginger beer, garnish w cranberries. Enjoy!