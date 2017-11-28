Olivia’s cooks up Toasted pecan & stuffing waffles with rosemary roasted chicken

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Toasted pecan & stuffing waffles
Served w Rosemary roasted Chicken, drenched in a roasted food veggie gravy and served w a fresh apple craisin compote.
6 cups baked stuffing
3 whole eggs
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 cup toasted crushed pecans
2 tbsp melted butter
2 tbsp brown sugar
Mix all ingredients together. Place in waffle iron. Set time to desired darkness. Remove. Enjoy!
Roasted root veggie gravy
1 cup turnips
1 cup celery chopped
1 cup carrots chopped
1 cup onions chopped
1 tbsp fresh garlic
Salt & pepper to taste
1 tbsp fresh chopped rosemary
4 tbsp butter
Put all above ingredients on a sheet pan and bake @ 350* F for 15-20 minutes.. Purée all ingredients in food processor. Add to your favorite chicken gravy recipe for added flavor & texture. Enjoy!
Cocktails:
Chocolate covered cherry martini
Vodka
Cherry liqueur
Tippy cow chocolate
Shake all ingredients w ice, strain into a chocolate rimmed Martini, glass, garnish w cherry, enjoy!
Cranberry mule
Cranberry vodka
Ginger beer
Cranberry juice
Fresh squeezed limes
Fresh cranberries
Shake the vodka, cranberry juice, limes and cranberries w ice. Pour into copper mug, top w ginger beer, garnish w cranberries. Enjoy!