Olivia’s cooks up Toasted pecan & stuffing waffles with rosemary roasted chicken

Posted 5:05 PM, November 28, 2017, by , Updated at 05:13PM, November 28, 2017

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Toasted pecan & stuffing waffles
Served w Rosemary roasted Chicken, drenched in a roasted food veggie gravy and served w a fresh apple craisin compote.
6 cups baked stuffing
3 whole eggs
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 cup toasted crushed pecans
2 tbsp melted butter
2 tbsp brown sugar
Mix all ingredients together.  Place in waffle iron. Set time to desired darkness.  Remove.  Enjoy!

Roasted root veggie gravy
1 cup turnips
1 cup celery chopped
1 cup carrots chopped
1 cup onions chopped
1 tbsp fresh garlic
Salt & pepper to taste
1 tbsp fresh chopped rosemary
4 tbsp butter
Put all above ingredients on a sheet pan and bake @ 350* F for 15-20 minutes..  Purée all ingredients in food processor.  Add to your favorite chicken gravy recipe for added flavor & texture.  Enjoy!

Cocktails:
Chocolate covered cherry martini 
Vodka
Cherry liqueur
Tippy cow chocolate
Shake all ingredients w ice, strain into a chocolate rimmed Martini, glass, garnish w cherry, enjoy!

Cranberry mule
Cranberry vodka
Ginger beer
Cranberry juice
Fresh squeezed limes
Fresh cranberries
Shake the vodka, cranberry juice, limes and cranberries w ice. Pour into copper mug, top w ginger beer, garnish w cranberries.  Enjoy!