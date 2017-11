× One person taken to the hospital after Monday night house fire in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire.

The flames broke out around 11:10 p.m. on Monday evening at a home on Strohm Road in Southampton Township.

The Red Cross was called to the scene, but it is unclear how many were displaced due to the fire.

The extent of any damage or injuries is unknown at this time.