Police investigate criminal mischief incident in Manheim

PENN TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident that occurred this past weekend in Manheim.

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of North Penryn Road on Sunday afternoon.

The victim told officers that she woke up that morning and found her tires slashed and her — as well as her upstairs neighbor’s — satellite coaxial cables cut. She added that there were four vehicles in the driveway and her vehicle was the only one with slashed tires.

The victim then informed police that her television went out between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. — assuming that is when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information on the criminal mischief is asked to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at