Police investigating attempted burglary at Kerpers Gun Shop in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an attempted burglary at Kerpers Gun Shop.

On November 27 around 6:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Reading Road in Bowmansville for a report of a burglar alarm.

During an investigation, police determined that unknown actor(s) arrived at the store and entered through the front door.

Upon entering the store, the alarm was activated, and the actor(s) were stopped by an additional secured door.

The actor(s) fled the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident and if anyone has information regarding the crime, you are asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 717-299=7650.