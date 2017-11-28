Pottstown man facing traffic offenses after a truck crashed into a Lancaster County church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.-- A Pottstown man is facing traffic offenses after a truck crashed into a church on Monday.

Russel Dowdy, 67, is being charged with stop signs and yield signs via summons for the incident.

Around 10:00 a.m. on November 27, Dowdy was driving a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer Station Wagon westbound on Union Grove Road.

He stopped his vehicle at the stop sign at Reading Road before entering the intersection, where he struck the drivers' side of a 2007 Kenworth Grain truck.

The grain truck had been driving in the southbound lane of Reading Road when it was struck by Dowdy's vehicle, causing the truck to move to the right and then left across the northbound lane before driving across the lawn of Bethany Grace Fellowship Church and crashing into a wall.

A portion of the truck crashed through the gymnasium's wall and entered the building, which was unoccupied at the time.

Dowdy and his passenger was transported to the hospital by ambulances, and remained hospitalized as of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the truck was released from the hospital on Monday.

All three people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

40.118781 -76.027586