Ranking the best Philadelphia Eagles’ 2017 celebrations

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles are 10-1, and the fans are feeling it.

As a matter of fact, the team is too!

Often after a big scoring play or turnover, this year’s Eagles squad is taking advantage of the NFL’s now-lax celebration policy and are living it up.

Below are the best celebrations of the 2017 season so far:

1) The Electric Slide

Yes, this is the most recent celebration the Eagles have conjured up, but it also may have been one of the best.

Now, this came after rookie CB Rasul Douglas picked off Bears’ QB Mitchell Trubisky late in the fourth quarter. However, the play went to review and was overturned.

Less than a minute later, backup S Corey Graham got a REAL interception, and the team did the dance AGAIN. Graham served as the “video recorder” during this dance.

2) Torrey Smith hits a home run

Angels’ OF Mike Trout is from New Jersey and is a die-hard Eagles fan. He has season tickets and is often seen at the Eagles’ home games. Trout is also friends with QB Carson Wentz, which may have had something to do with this celebration.

WR Torrey Smith scored a touchdown during Week 5 against the Cardinals, and then capped the score by knocking one out of the park.

3) Kenjon Barner breaks into the safe, makes it rain with his teammates

Now you know it’s been a fun season when the fourth-string running back is getting in on the action.

Primarily a kick returner and special teams player, Kenjon Barner gets limited offensive snaps, but he took advantage of his time against the Dallas Cowboys, bringing in a fantastic catch along the sidelines before punching a run into the end zone.

Barner celebrated by breaking into a safe and making it rain with his teammates.

Rumor has it that it was Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones’ safe.

4) Hollins breaks out the backpack dance

This groove has been done multiple times across the NFL this season, but rookie WR Mack Hollins brought a fluidity to the moves that deserve attention.

Hollins brought in his first career touchdown, a 64-yarder, and brought out the backpack dance.

5) Alshon Jeffrey bowls over his teammates

Another celebration from a big win against the Bears on Sunday is when WR Alshon Jeffrey scored against his former team for the first time.

Jeffrey’s teammates lined up in bowling pin formation, and got bowled over in the end zone.

6) The team strikes a pose after the score

The final celebration from Sunday’s victory was after the team’s first score of the day, where it was “yearbook picture” time as they all gathered in the back of the end zone for a picture.

The pose came after TE Zach Ertz’s touchdown grab in the first quarter.

The celebration resulted in this photo:

7) Jeffrey charges the mound

The Eagles brought back the home run celebration from a few weeks earlier against the Cardinals, after WR Alshon Jeffrey scored against the Niners.

However, TE Zach Ertz couldn’t quite get the ball over the plate, hitting Jeffrey with the pitch.

Like many hitters would, Jeffrey charged the mound.

8) Agholor pays tribute to DeSean Jackson

Our final selection for best celebrations of the year goes to WR Nelson Agholor, who evoked memories of former Eagles wideout DeSean Jackson.

Agholor has enjoyed a renaissance season with the team, making his celebrations all the more enjoyable.

This score came against the Cardinals and Agholor took his backward fall into the end zone after breaking away from the defense.

There are still 5 weeks left in the NFL regular season, meaning there could be many, MANY more touchdown celebrations to come.

The Eagles resume action against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football at 8:30 p.m.