Report: Penn State OC Joe Moorhead heading to Mississippi State

Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is heading to Mississippi State to be the program’s next head coach, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy.

Sources: Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead will become next coach at Mississippi State. Deal expected to be completed in next few days. https://t.co/fcxi8GKyeI — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 29, 2017

Moorhead replaces Dan Mullen, who was introduced as the head coach of the Florida Gators on Monday.

Moorhead joined the Nittany Lions in 2016. Prior to his two years in Happy Valley, he was head coach of the Fordham Rams.

This story will be updated.