Seven displaced after fire in York Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– An adult and six children are receiving assistance this morning following being displaced due to a house fire.

The flames broke out around 8:50 p.m. on Monday evening at a home in the 2200 block of Dandridge Dr. in York Township.

As a result of the fire, an adult and six children are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

There is no word on if any injuries were suffered or the extent of any damage from the fire.

