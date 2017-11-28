× State Surplus Property Sales will transition to exclusively Online Auctions

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– To make the sales process more convenient and accessible for additional customers, the Pennsylvania Department of General Services will move the sale of all state surplus property exclusively to an online auction format.

As part of this transition, the department will be holding a clearance sale from Monday, December 4 through Friday, December 22, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily at the State Surplus Store in the Surplus Distribution Center, 2221 Forster St. in Harrisburg.

The clearance sale will feature discounts of 50 percent to 75 percent on items such as office supplies, cabinets, chairs, tables and desks among many other items available during the sale. Computers will not be included in this sale. Inventory will be restocked based on availability.

The final sale at the State Surplus Retail Store in Harrisburg, including Federal TSA property, ends December 22, after which surplus property will be sold only online.

The State Surplus Property Program offers state-owned office furniture, equipment and supplies for sale to the public through the distribution center in Harrisburg, special sales held periodically throughout the state or online auctions. The program also offers online sales for municipalities and the public to purchase heavy equipment.

All revenue from the items sold goes to the state’s general fund.

To view what property is available through online auctions, visit the State Surplus Property Program Website.

SOURCE: PA Dept. of General Services