Truck driver charged in alleged assault after parking dispute

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A truck driver faces charges after he allegedly assaulted another driver in Carlisle on November 15.

Richard Coverdale, 31, is charged with simple assault and harassment.

Carlisle Police responded to the Sunoco/Burger King on Allen Road around 11:25 a.m. It was determined that a verbal argument between the two over parking outside the location led to Coverdale striking the victim several times before pulling him to the ground, police say. The victim sustained injuries as a result of the altercation.

Police add that Coverdale fled the scene before officers arrived — he was later identified by surveillance video from the location.