York man to serve up to 17 years in prison for violent home-invasion robbery

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is set to serve up to 17 years in prison for an April home-invasion robbery.

Markus Carwell, 35, recently pleaded guilty to counts of burglary, robbery and other related charges for the April 28 robbery in the 300 block of Lancaster Avenue.

In exchange for the plea, Carwell will serve 8½ to 17 years in prison.

During the violent robbery, the victim told police he was woken up to being beaten by an intruder and was tied up and pistol-whipped.

Carwell allegedly held a gun to his head and was beaten when he told the intruders he didn’t have money.

Carwell was one of multiple intruders that fled the scene, leaving the victim tied up.

Later, the victim was able to identify Carwell through photographs.

Now, he will serve time.

