Barkley, Gesicki earn All-Big Ten First Team Offensive accolades

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Mike Gesicki were voted onto the All-Big Ten Offense First Team, the school announced Wednesday.

Barkley earned First Team honors from the media and conference coaches, while Gesicki was voted to the First Team by media members and Second Team by coaches.

Quarterback Trace McSorley earned Second Team accolades from coaches and media, while wideout DaeSean Hamilton was voted to the Second Team by coaches and Third Team by media.

Sophomore offensive lineman Ryan Bates was voted to the Third Team by coaches and media, and wideout Juwan Johnson earned an Honorable Mention by coaches and media.

Barkley, a 5-11, 230-pound junior, earned First Team honors for the second straight year. He joins Curtis Enis as the only running backs in Penn State history to earn First-Team awards in consecutive years. This season, Barkley rushed for 1,134 yards and 16 touchdowns, caught 47 passes for 594 yards and three scores, and had two touchdowns as a kickoff returner.

Gesicki, a 6-6, 250-pound senior, ranked second among FBS tight ends in receptions (51), sixth in yards (501) and third in touchdown receptions (9). His 1,419 career yards rank first among Penn State tight ends all-time, and his 13 career TD receptions are also a school record.

McSorley threw for 3,228 yards and 26 touchdowns this season, completing 232 of 386 passes. His 431 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns both ranked second on the team behind Barkley. McSorley set a school record by throwing for at least one touchdown in 27 consecutive games, and he is one of three Penn State quarterbacks to eclipse the 7,000-yard passing mark for his career.

Hamilton and Johnson each pulled in 48 catches, which tied them for second on the team behind Gesicki. Hamilton had 747 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, while Johnson had 635 yards and one score.

Bates, a 6-4, 312-pound junior, is the first Penn State offensive lineman to earn first, second or third team All-Big Ten honors since John Urschel in 2013.

The Nittany Lions’ bowl destination will be announced Sunday, Dec. 3.