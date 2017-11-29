“Beards for brothers” raises money for foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITITZ, PA. - Law enforcement officials in Lancaster County looked a little more ragged for a good cause. This is the fourth year authorities participated in the "Beards for Brothers" event in November. Officials have to pay to participate, and all the money goes toward "A Week Away," a foundation that funds week-long vacations for families that are dealing with life threatening illnesses. The event started at the East Hempfield Township Police Department a few years ago and has grown to include eight departments in Lancaster County, including the Lititz Borough Police Department.

"The exchange here is that we donate money to the cause and for that, we are allowed to participate in growing a beard," said Detective Jevin Miller, Lititz Borough Police Department. "It's a camaraderie, but at the same time giving back to a worthy cause."

Officers have raised nearly $7,000 for the foundation so far.