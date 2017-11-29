Breezy and mild with plenty of sunshine Wednesday after a cloudy start

ANOTHER MILD DAY: It’s not as cold for Wednesday morning, and skies are partly clear as a cold front crosses through the region. No showers are expected as this one passes through, and the cooler air behind it even gets delayed a day. This means another mild day is ahead! Expect morning temperatures to start in the middle 30s to lower 40s. Skies turn sunny once the front clears the region, and this boosts temperatures fast. Afternoon readings peak in the middle to upper 50s once again throughout the area. There’s a bit of a breeze too. The overnight period is mostly clear, and temperatures turn colder once the winds fade. Expect readings in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A BIT COOLER/SMALL SHOWER CHANCE:​ Temperatures are down a bit for Thursday. There’s plenty of sunshine to start, but the next system approaches fast. It quickly increases clouds, and there’s the chance for a few late day showers. Showers continue through the night, wrapping up around daybreak. It’s possible a snow shower or two mixes in before all is finished. A few light showers could linger into Friday morning. The rest of the day is drier and sunnier. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees on Thursday. Friday readings are a degree or two higher.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: An overall quiet weekend is ahead for the region. There’s sun to start on Saturday, but the next system fast approaches. It builds clouds later during the day. Temperatures hover near the 50 degree mark at their peak. There could be an overnight shower or two, but not much rain, if any, is expected from this system. Skies are partly sunny for Sunday, and it’s a touch cooler. Expect readings in the middle to upper 40s. Monday is milder with more sunshine. Readings reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday brings more clouds and the chance for showers. Temperatures remain on the mild side.

Have a great Wednesday!