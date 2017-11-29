× Chambersburg Area School District strike postponed again as negotiations continue

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– The potential strike of the teachers at the Chambersburg Area School District has been postponed again as negotiations are ongoing.

The district released this statement on their website:

The District is pleased to announce that contract negotiations with the Chambersburg Area Education Association (CAEA) continue to make significant progress. The majority of the agreement language was tentatively finalized at the November 27th session, with minor details remaining. Due to the progress made, the CAEA has changed the potential strike date from Wednesday, November 29th to Friday, December 8th. The District is confident that any remaining details will be resolved quickly to avoid any disruption to student learning. The District will continue to update all parents, guardians, and staff of the ongoing progress. Future updates related to negotiations will be posted on the District’s website www.casdonline.org, as well as sent out through District e-mail, SchoolMessenger, and social media accounts as needed.

For more information, you can visit the school district’s website here.