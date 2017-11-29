× Clouds arrive however, showers hold off until late Thursday

LAST CHANCE FOR NOVEMBER SHOWERS

Skies are clear through evening. Temperatures fall out of the 50s to the 40s quickly after sunset. They plummet to the 30s by morning. Clouds return and build through the afternoon Thursday. Highs still climb to the lower 50s. Our next system approaches, bringing a chance for a few showers, to add to the November deficit. Any leftover showers are gone before sunrise Friday leaving the rest of the day. Temperatures are chilly in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees Friday.

QUIET WEEKEND

We’ll begin the weekend chilly under clear skies. Sunshine fades, as clouds advance, holding temperatures in the upper 40s. We are dry with brighter skies Sunday. It is milder with readings topping out in the lower 50s.



NEXT WEEK

Temperatures continue mild in the lower and middle 50s, Monday and Tuesday. It’s a dry start to the week, however, shower chances return Tuesday. We are dry mid-week with cooling temperatures. The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist