Ephrata man, Stevens woman face drug charges stemming from July incident

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — An Ephrata man and a Stevens woman are facing drug charges stemming from an incident involving drugs found in an abandoned vehicle on the 600 block of South Reading Road, according to Ephrata Police.

Dylan C. March, 28, of Ephrata, and Morgan Mollenkopf, 22, of Stevens, are both charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, police say. They are both currently incarcerated on other charges, according to police.

The new charges stem from an incident that occurred at 8:27 p.m. on July 19, police say. Officers were called to the 600 block of South Reading Road for a report that someone was showing others a gun. Police reported to a parking lot, where they discovered a vehicle that had been abandoned by its occupants as police arrived.

According to police, officers detected the smell of unburnt marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed ammunition lying in plain sight in the vehicle’s center console. A subsequent search revealed 28 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 19 grams of marijuana, and eight bundles of 10 glassine packages of heroin.

Police were eventually able to identify March and Mollenkopf as the vehicle’s occupants by using surveillance footage taken from a nearby camera.