Ephrata police seek suspect accused of strong-arm robbery of bank customer

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — Ephrata police are seeking help in identifying a suspect accused of a strong-arm robbery at a Fulton Bank on W. Main Street on Nov. 13.

According to police, the robbery occurred at 11:21 a.m. Police say the suspect forcibly took a bank deposit bag from a customer as she exited her vehicle to walk to the bank. The suspect, a white male with a thin build, is said to be about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He reportedly has dark hair and was wearing a hooded pullover sweatshirt with a white skull decal on the front.

Ephrata Police have identified a vehicle of interest associated with this incident. Police are looking for a 2014 or newer Nissan Rogue, possibly graphite blue in color.

The photographs attached are of the actual suspect and vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detective Graeme Quinn, 717-738-9200 x242.