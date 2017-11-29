× Funeral for late Baltimore Police Det. Sean Suiter set for Wednesday

BALTIMORE– The funeral for late Baltimore Police homicide Detective Sean Suiter will be held today.

The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Mt. Pleasant Church in the 6000 block of Radecke Avenue, according to police.

Following the funeral, a procession will travel to Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens where Suiter’s body will be buried.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the procession is expected to travel north on Interstate 95 to Interstate 695 West, to Interstate 83 North to Padonia Road.

Suiter died on November 16, a day after he was shot in the head while investigating a homicide in West Baltimore.

Suiter was 43-years-old and leaves behind a wife and five children.