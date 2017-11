YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Caramel, the Pit Bull Terrier Mix!

Caramel has been at the York SPCA for almost a year, after being surrendered from an animal cruelty situation.

She doesn’t like other animals, but once Caramel is used to her surroundings, she is very friendly.

For more information on Caramel, you can visit her profile here.