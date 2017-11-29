× Garrison Keillor fired over allegations of inappropriate behavior

Garrison Keillor, host of “A Prairie Home Companion” on Minnesota Public Radio, has been fired due to allegations of inappropriate behavior, according to several media outlets.

The allegations were brought by a coworker, according to the New York Times.

Minnesota Public Radio said it would also cut off all business relationships with Keillor’s media companies, including ending distribution and broadcast of “The Writer’s Almanac” and rebroadcasts of “The Best of A Prairie Home Companion hosted by Garrison Keillor,” according to the New York Times.

It will also change the name of American Public Media’s weekly music and variety program hosted by Chris Thile, who took over “A Prairie Home Companion” in October 2016, after Keillor retired.

