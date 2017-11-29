Gas leak briefly closes city block in Lancaster
LANCASTER — A gas line leak briefly closed a road and forced the evacuation of a neighborhood on the 100 block of N. Charlotte Street Wednesday afternoon, according to Lancaster police.
The line was struck during construction, according to the Lancaster Police Twitter feed. The block was closed to traffic, and residents were briefly evacuated while UGI personnel investigated the leak.
The evacuation lasted less than an hour, according to police.
Traffic was briefly re-routed, but at least one lane of the 100 block of N. Charlotte Street has been re-opened, police say.
40.038803 -76.312935