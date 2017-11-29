× Gas leak briefly closes city block in Lancaster

LANCASTER — A gas line leak briefly closed a road and forced the evacuation of a neighborhood on the 100 block of N. Charlotte Street Wednesday afternoon, according to Lancaster police.

The line was struck during construction, according to the Lancaster Police Twitter feed. The block was closed to traffic, and residents were briefly evacuated while UGI personnel investigated the leak.

The evacuation lasted less than an hour, according to police.

Traffic was briefly re-routed, but at least one lane of the 100 block of N. Charlotte Street has been re-opened, police say.

The 100 blk. N. Charlotte St. A gas line was struck and there is an active natural gas leak. City Fire is on scene. Residents of the block are being evacuated. We will update when we have more info. pic.twitter.com/5mUIW0ApWl — Lancaster Police (@LancasterPolice) November 29, 2017

UGI is on-scene. The evacuation has been lifted for residents, with the exception of 1 home. Vehicle traffic south on 100 blk. N Charlotte St. is still being redirected west on W Chestnut St. pic.twitter.com/mDQYvcxqiu — Lancaster Police (@LancasterPolice) November 29, 2017

Just received word that 100 blk. N. Charlotte St. had been re-opened to vehicle traffic (right lane only). — Lancaster Police (@LancasterPolice) November 29, 2017