Gettysburg man faces multitude of charges after attempting to flee from West York traffic stop, police say

WEST YORK — A 22-year-old Gettysburg man is facing multiple charges after allegedly attempting to elude a police officer who was trying to perform a traffic stop Sunday on the 1200 block of W. Market Street.

Tevin Najee Johnson, of the first block of High Street, Gettysburg, is charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, Flight to Avoid Trial/Punishment, Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, Accident Involving Damage Attended Vehicle/Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving Under a Suspended License.

The incident happened at 2:58 p.m., police say.

According to police, an officer driving behind Johnson’s silver Infiniti sedan noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle as it traveled westbound on the 1200 block of W. Market Street. The officer attempted to pull Johnson’s vehicle over, but after stopping for a moment at the 1900 block of W. Market St., Johnson allegedly made a U-turn into the eastbound lanes of and took off at a high rate of speed, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer pursued, observing as Johnson’s vehicle reached speeds up to 90 miles per hour, the criminal complaint says. Johnson allegedly passed several eastbound vehicles by swerving into opposing lanes, according to the criminal complaint. When the vehicle reached the intersection of W. Market Street and S. Richland Avenue, Johnson allegedly attempted a right turn, but struck another vehicle at the intersection, police say.

As the officer arrived at the intersection, he observed a man, later identified as Johnson, exiting the vehicle and fleeing south on Richland Ave., the criminal complaint says. Johnson ignored several commands to stop before finally sitting down in a parking lot on the 900 block of W. King Street, where he was taken into custody, according to the criminal complaint.

Johnson allegedly told police he was on the run. Police confirmed that there were arrest warrants for Johnson out of Adams and York counties. He was also found to be driving under a suspended license.

Police searched Johnson’s vehicle and allegedly discovered a small amount of marijuana on the driver’s side floorboard, a marijuana roach in the center console, two baggies of suspected crack cocaine concealed in a jacket in the rear of the car, and three digital scales, the criminal complaint says.

Johnson was taken to York Hospital, where he complied to a blood test, and then to York County Central Booking for arraignment, police say.