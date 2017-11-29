× Harrisburg police arrest Thanksgiving Eve reveler for allegedly attempting to punch officer

HARRISBURG — A Thanksgiving Eve celebration took a bad turn for a Philadelphia man who was part of a closing-time crowd in downtown Harrisburg.

Kenneth Wayne Deavers, 27, was part of a crowd of revelers on the street as bars closed around 2:25 a.m. Thursday. Officers who were there in a crowd control capacity instructed Deavers to leave the area, but he allegedly made derogatory comments to an officer and ignored instructions.

When the officer attempted to stop Deavers from rejoining the crowd, police say, Deavers allegedly attempted to punch the officer.

Police took Deavers to the ground, where he allegedly continued to resist until police could place him in handcuffs, police say. He was taken to Central Booking and released on a summons, according to police.

Deavers is charged with Public Drunkenness, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Disperse and Resisting Arrest, according to police.