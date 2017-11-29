× Lancaster man to serve up to six years for human trafficking charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man will serve prison time after recently plead guilty to human trafficking in connection to a sting operation in 2016.

Tysheem Williams, 34, pleaded guilty to trafficking and promoting prostitution among other related charges.

In accordance with the plea, Williams will serve 2-6 years in prison followed by 4 years on probation.

Williams was charged after bringing a woman from New York to Lancaster County, and informing her that she would be working as a prostitute.

Police were able to use undercover tactics to determine the woman was under Williams’ directive and met customers at a hotel on Lincoln Highway East.

Police determined that the hotel room was rented under Williams’ name.

Now, he will serve time.