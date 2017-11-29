LCCM unveils new resource center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, PA. - Lebanon County Christian Ministries, which helps people dealing with homelessness in our area, unveiled its new Fresh Start Resource Center. The room will give homeless children a place to play and have fun. A former NFL player, who came up with the idea for the center, says the room is very significant to him.

"The room kind of mirrors or represents what my grandmother represented to me and what she provided to me, which was a safe place full of creativity," said Jared Odrick, former NFL player and PSU alumni.

The ministry gives homeless individuals a place to live, assistance in finding jobs and life skills training. In the first five months of its new fiscal year, it has provided shelter and supportive services to 99 men, women and children.