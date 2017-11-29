× Man arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from Fire Department

CARLISLE, Pa. — A months long investigation into thousands of dollars stolen from Union Fire Department, has led to an arrest in Carlisle.

In late June, the Union Fire Department reported that money was missing from raffle ticket funds for an event scheduled in July, totaling $8,600. Jeremiah Whistler, 31, was eventually identified by investigators as the person responsible for not only the raffle ticket fund theft, but additional thefts totaling $14,000 from various sources, according to police.

After learning that a warrant had been issued for his arrest, Whistler surrendered himself to police on Wednesday.

Whistler is charged with;

Theft by Unlawful Taking

Receiving Stolen Property

Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Funds Received

Criminal Use of Communication Facility

Unlawful Use of Computer and Other Computer Crimes

According to online court records, Whistler’s bail has been set at $1,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 10th, 2018.