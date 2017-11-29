Man arrested in Steelton homicide had “long-standing” relationship with victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEELTON, P.A. --- Michael Magaro ll, 43, faces criminal homicide and illegal carry of a firearm charges after authorities say he shot and killed Israel Marcucci, 30, over a "financial disagreement."

According to court documents, on the night of November 6, someone living with Marcucci at the 400 block of North Front Street in Steelton told police he received a phone call around 1150.

After Marcucci went downstairs, the witness said she heard a knock at the door, the door open, and two loud bangs.

Marcucci had been shot twice in the head.

An investigation into Marcucci's cell phone found the last number to call him, matching one belonging to Magaro.

"A tremendous amount of work was completed in the first twenty-four hours of the investigation, which led to a possible suspect. While working that suspect, the investigators continued to work with other avenues to insure they were exploring all possible means. However, everything went back to the accused," said Steelton Police Chief Anthony Minium.

Magaro was arrested Tuesday at his home around 1:40 in the afternoon, without any incident.

Johnny Baer, Dauphin County Chief Deputy District Attorney, said the two men had a "long standing relationship," saying Magaro did home improvement projects, such as carpentry, on Marcucci's residence.

"We've learned through the investigation there was some sort of disagreement over a particular job, perhaps it wasn't done to standards. The underlying issue that, we believe, motivated the killing, was money," said Baer.

Baer said they believe the argument was over "thousands of dollars" that Marcucci was going to have to pay out-of-pocket.

He also said Magaro has been cooperative since the start of the investigation.

"He has given a statement to police. He has not given, what i would consider to be, a confession," said Baer.

He also said authorities still haven't found the gun Magaro allegedly used.

While Baer says it's not uncommon to lose the murder weapon, they are still actively searching for it.