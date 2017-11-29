Mike Marsicano announces candidacy for 11th Congressional District

HAZLETON, Pa.– Mike Marsicano (D-PA) announced his candidacy for the 11th Congressional District of Pennsylvania.

Marsicano made the announcement via an online video, and stressed the need for a fundamental change in the way that business is conducted in Washington.

Marsicano is also proposing a term limit plan and calls for bipartisan action on issues such as job growth, an equitable tax system that benefits the middle class and healthcare reform.

For more information, you can visit Marsicano’s website here.