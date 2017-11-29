× New Oxford man accused of assaulting, strangling pregnant girlfriend

NEW OXFORD, Adams County — A 30-year-old New Oxford man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, according to Eastern Adams Regional Police.

Nathanael Evan Ingersoll, of the 100 block of Brickyard Road, is charged with Aggravated Assault, Strangulation, Simple Assault and Terroristic Threats, police say. He allegedly choked the victim to the point of unconsciousness, police say.

The victim reportedly informed State Police at approximately 3:50 a.m., while officers were conducting a vehicle search on Hanover Street. According to police, the victim reported that Ingersoll was a felon out on parole, and that there were possible weapons at the couple’s home, where the assault occurred.

Ingersoll was reportedly heavily intoxicated when the assault occurred, the victim reported.

The victim was transported to Gettysburg Hospital for treatment. Medical personnel confirmed that the victim was pregnant, police say. A warrant was then issued for Ingersoll’s arrest.

State Police contacted Eastern Adams Regional and Conewago Township police to assist in the apprehension of Ingersoll, police say. When they arrived at Ingersoll’s residence, he was not there.

At approximately 7:30 am, Eastern Adams Regional Police observed the offender to be inside his residence, and converged on the home. They took Ingersoll into custody without incident and transported him to Adams County Prison, where he is being held on $100,000 cash bond.