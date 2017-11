YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a pedestrian struck in Red Lion.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of Householder Ave. near Frank’s Marble and Granite Fabrication and Pleasant Ave.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries or damages at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.