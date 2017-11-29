× Penn State announces timeline for bowl game ticket sales

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State’s bowl destination and opponent won’t be determined until Sunday, but the school has released a timeline letting fans know how and when they can purchase tickets.

The Nittany Lions will find out where they’re going and who they’re playing Sunday, when ESPN announces the bowl lineup. The participants in the two College Football Playoff bowl games — the Rose and Sugar Bowls — will be revealed at 12:30 p.m. Then, at 3 p.m., ESPN will announce the participants in the remaining “New Year’s Six” bowl games — the Cotton, Orange, Fiesta, and Peach Bowls.

Penn State is expected to be invited to one of those remaining games.

Once the Nittany Lions’ bowl and opponent have been announced, more detailed information about bowl tickets will be posted on GoPSUsports.com and Penn State Athletics’ social media channels.

GoPSUsports.com/myticketportal will be the best source for all Penn State bowl information, the school says.

BOWL GAME TICKET SALE TIMELINE

Eligible Nittany Lion Club Members – online pre-sale requests begin Sunday, Dec. 3, immediately following announcement of Penn State’s bowl game and run through Monday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.

Alumni Association Members – online pre-sale requests runs Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., pending availability.

General Public – sale begins Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m., pending availability.

Student Nittany Lion Club – online pre-sale runs Monday, Dec. 4 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Penn State Students – online sale begins Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7 a.m.