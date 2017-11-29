× Police investigating animal abuse incident where chickens were found shot to death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an animal incident in which chickens were found shot to death.

On November 26 in the morning hours, a police officer was flagged down by a resident of Durlach Hill Road in Clay Township who reported that he had found two dead chickens in his chicken house.

The victim stated that he discovered a hen and a rooster were deceased after being shot by an unknown person(s) with an unknown type of firearm. The victim believed it occurred sometime during the night of November 25.

Anyone who may have information in this case is requested to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.