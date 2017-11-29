× Police searching for suspects from armed robbery in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a pair of male suspects in an armed robbery.

On November 20 at approximately 9:50 p.m., police were called to the Dollar General store in the 2000 block of Landisburg Road in Tyrone Township for a reported armed robbery.

According to police, two white men wearing black pants and black hooded sweatshirts entered the store.

Both men had their faces covered with a ski mask and bandannas.

One of the men displayed a gun and demanded money and cigarettes before leaving the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and multiple packs of cigarettes.

One of the suspects is described as standing 5’10” to 6’0 tall and weighed approximately 160-170 lbs. with blue eyes.

The other suspects is described as standing between 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall and weighed approximately 150-160 lbs. with brown/hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Newport at 717-567-3110.