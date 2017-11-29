× Red Lion student taken into custody after allegedly bringing firearm to school

RED LION — A student at Red Lion Area Senior High School was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly taking a firearm to school, according to a post on the York Area Regional Police Department’s Facebook page.

School district officials reportedly alerted the district’s School Resource Officer, who took the student into custody without incident and recovered the firearm, police said.

The school posted on its Facebook page that the student taken into custody was in possession of a handgun. The student did not issue any specific threats, and no one was believed to be in any imminent danger, the post said.

