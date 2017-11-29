Reinholds man faces numerous charges after police discover cache of weapons, drugs

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 22-year-old Reinholds man is facing multiple drug and firearms charges after police say they discovered a cache of drugs and weapons in his possession while arresting him on an outstanding Lancaster County probation/parole bench warrant on Nov. 23.

John T. Andrew, of North Ridge Road, was spotted in his vehicle outside his home by an East Cocalico Township police officer at 2:43 p.m., police say. He was taken into custody without incident.

A search of Andrew’s vehicle revealed a loaded Romanian WASR 10 AK-47 rifle with two loaded magazines, a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun with four loaded magazines, a bag of synthetic marijuana, a bag of methamphetamine, a bag of psilocybin mushrooms, a small amount of heroin and $421 in cash.

On Nov. 28, police executed a search warrant on Andrew’s belongings. That search produced a pair of brass knuckles, several loose rounds of ammunition, an electronic scale, drug packaging material and cutting agents.

Andrew was charged with two counts of Persons Not to Possess (Firearms), two counts of Possession of Firearms Without a License, and one count each of Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Prohibited Offensive Weapons.

Charges were filed at Magisterial District Judge Nancy Hamill’s Office. Andrew is currently incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison on the Bench Warrant.