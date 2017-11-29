× State Police: Man killed after being run over by his own pickup truck in Red Lion

RED LION BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A 73-year-old man died Wednesday morning after authorities say he was run over by his own pickup truck in York County.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. along the 100 block of Householder Avenue in Red Lion Borough. Pennsylvania State Police say the unidentified man had been operating a pickup truck in which the bed was filled with concrete powder. The man attempted to put the truck in park and got out of the vehicle. That’s when the truck began to move forward and he was run over as he attempted to stop the truck, according to state police reports.

Investigators say there was no mechanical malfunction with the truck.

39.900933 -76.605800