× State Rep. Madeline Dean announces bid for Lt. Governor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– State Rep. Madeline Dean (D-Montgomery County) has announced her bid for Lieutenant Governor.

“I’ve been lucky to live my entire life in Pennsylvania. I benefited from a strong public education in Abington, opened a small law practice in Glenside, taught at La Salle University, and now represent my hometown in the state legislature. And I am grateful to have been able to raise a family here, becoming a wife, mother, and grandmother,” Dean said. “All of these roles led me to public service and I look forward to expanding that service.”

“Lieutenant Governor is one of the most important elected positions in Pennsylvania,” said Dean. “This role is not simply a title or a stepping stone – it is an opportunity to work on issues of substance for all Pennsylvanians.”

Dean stated that if she gains the seat, she would not take many of the perks that have traditionally come with the position, including the mansion in Fort Indiantown Gap, according to a press release.

To learn more about Dean, you can visit her website here.