HERSHEY, PA - The sweetest place on Earth is getting an added spice as the national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical "Kinky Boots" visits Hershey Theatre through Sunday, December 3rd.

Winner of six Tony Awards in 2013, the musical features music and lyrics from Grammy Award-winner Cyndi Lauper and writing from Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein.

Set in the United Kingdom, "Kinky Boots," follows Charlie Price and Simon, better known as the drag queen 'Lola' as their paths cross in an attempt to save Charlie's family business.