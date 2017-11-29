× “They thought it would be funny”; teen girls charged after defecating in church, lighting it on fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Three teen girls are facing charges after allegedly defecating in a church, lighting it on fire, and then urinating on it to extinguish the flames.

Two 13-year-old girls and a 14-year-old girl are facing criminal mischief charges for the incident.

Police learned that sometime between November 10 and November 25, one of the 13-year-old girls defecated on a church pew at the Paxtonville United Methodist church in Franklin Township.

After completing defecation, the girl lit the excrement on fire and then urinated on it to extinguish the flames.

The other juvenile females were located in the lighting of the feces on fire.

When police asked the juveniles why they did it, one of the girls said “they thought it would be funny.”

Now, the teens are facing charges.